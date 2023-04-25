Talented Kenyan footballers battle for US scholarships

Talented Kenyan footballers will receive sports scholarships in the United States thanks to a partnership between sports consultancy firm Cageflam Kenya and South Africa-based Bridge Sports Foundation.

The six-day selection exercise kicked-off on Tuesday at Jamhuri High School in Nairobi with those targeted being boys players between 17 to 23 years.

It is being overseen by two Briton coaches Daniel Smee and Louis Barrow who are based in the US.

William Muluya, the Kariobangi Sharks coach, and Director Cageflam Kenya is also involved.

The selection exercise involves three categories namely; High Schools, Pro-Athletes and Private Clinic.

According to Cageflam Kenya co-director Carol Ngunyi-Kathurima, 30 talented players from seven Nairobi-based High Schools will battle for eight slots in the High School category that ends Wednesday.

But she explained that the number of those who will be selected in the High School category could rise if more players impress the coaches.

Jamhuri High School, Ofafa Jericho High School, Highway Secondary School, Raila Educational Centre, Lang'ata Boys High School, Dagoretti Mixed Secondary School, and Dagoretti High School are the seven learning institutions, whose students are hoping for luck in the exercise.

The selection in the Pro-Athletes category that involves players from Kariobangi Sharks and Ligi Ndogo youth teams will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Carol said that they do not have a limited number for this category, similar to Private Clinic that will take place at the weekend.

The Private Clinic has been reserved for players, who do not fit in both the High School and Pro-Athletes category.

Players who make the cut in the High school and Pro-Athletes category will receive full sports scholarships. The funding for the scholarship of those in the Private Clinic will be around 65 per cent.

Carol said female players will be selected in the next edition planned for December.

Bridge Sports Foundation have successfully sent over 30 young talented footballers to various universities and colleges in the US.



