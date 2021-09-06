Talanta, Vihiga Bullets ready for FKF-PL

National Super League champions FC Talanta will require between Sh50 million to Sh60 million to effectively participate in the 2021/2022 Football Federation Premier League season.

Club board secretary, Douglas Ratemo said the Nairobi based side has been surviving on Sh25 million per season from Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) during their stay in the just concluded Betika championship, but noted that the amount was very little to pay salaries’ and allowances.

“We have previously struggled financially before Betika came on board, especially when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, forcing us to rely on well-wishers,” said Ratemo, who was flanked by club chair-lady, Wanjiru Mahihu at the weekend when Talanta received their league trophy from sponsors Betika in Nairobi.

“We are currently looking for a safe partner ahead of the new season, one who would enable us promptly pay our players’ salaries. Our first priority is to make our players happy and Sh25 million is very little for any team playing in the top-flight league,” said Mahihu.

Talanta, who secured promotion fortnight ago, earned a walk-over at GEMS Cambridge School on Sunday to finish the league on 72 points as the second tier league came to an end after 37 rounds.

Team coach Ken Kenyatta said Talanta will feature in the top league as competitors and not just participants.

Elsewhere, Vihiga Bullets, who finished second to also secure promotion, have promised to prepare well for the new season.

Speaking from Kakamega after beating Kibera Black Stars 2-0 to finish the campaign on 64 points, the elated coach Edward Manoa promised to retain most of the current players for continuity as he appealed for support from all the stakeholders.

“I am happy we have finally qualified and thank everyone who made this project work. Full credit to the players and the team management led by patron Moses Akaranga. Many did not give as a chance, but we kept on pushing hard particularly in the second leg after staring off badly,” added Manoah, who previously handled AFC Leopards, the defunct Chemelil Sugar, Kakamega Homeboyz, Vihiga United among others.

“We struggled financially but we can now celebrate this big achievement together with our fans who missed most of the games owing to Covid-19 restrictions. Our players are young but we shall improve the squad by bringing in a few experienced ones," he added.

Kenya Police beat Migori Youth away to finish third, earning a chance to lock horns with Vihiga United in a two legged promotion/relegation play-off.