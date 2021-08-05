Talanta stretch lead in NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda NSL

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds, Nairobi on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fortune Sacco, who beat Shabana 3-1 on Wednesday, are second with 54 points from 31 matches
  • Kibera Black Stars, under the tutelage of Elvis Ayany, remain third with 48 points, three ahead of Vihiga Bullets and Shabana FC who area fifth and sixth respectively
  • Ninth-placed Murang’a Seal recovered from a 2-0 loss to beat MCL 3-1 at St Sebastian Park while APS Bomet and Mwatate United are ranked seventh and eighth respectively

FC Talanta maintained their good run in the National Super League after edging Nairobi Stima 1-0 in their midweek fixture to stay top of the table.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.