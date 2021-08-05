Talanta stretch lead in NSL

FC Talanta maintained their good run in the National Super League after edging Nairobi Stima 1-0 in their midweek fixture to stay top of the table.

Ken Kenyatta's charges are top with 61 points from 30 matches.

Fortune Sacco, who beat Shabana 3-1 on Wednesday, are second with 54 points from 31 matches, followed by Kenya Police on 50 who thrashed bottom-placed Soy United 4-0 away in Eldoret.

Kibera Black Stars, under the tutelage of Elvis Ayany, remain third with 48 points, three ahead of Vihiga Bullets and Shabana FC who area fifth and sixth respectively.

Ninth-placed Murang’a Seal recovered from a 2-0 loss to beat MCL 3-1 at St Sebastian Park while APS Bomet and Mwatate United are ranked seventh and eighth respectively.

Murang’a, who visit Silibwet on Wednesday, have vowed to continue fighting hard in the remaining six matches as they target to finish in a respectable position.

“We will continue fighting hard until the end of the league,” said Murang'a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi.

Basement sides Soy United, Kisumu All Stars and Coast Stima remain locked up in the relegation battle.

At position 18 with 29 points off 29 matches, Coast Stima who face leaders Talanta on Saturday in Nairobi, will hope to win to move away from the relegation zone, as the league enters a crucial stage.

Midweek results

Nairobi Stima 0-1 Talanta

SoNy Sugar 0-0 Kibera Black Stars

Silibwet 0-0 Nakumatt

Soy United 0-4 Kenya Police

Murang’a Seal 3-1 MCF

Fortune Sacco 3-1 Shabana