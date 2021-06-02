Talanta FC stay top of NSL despite All Stars loss

Kibera Black Stars' Austin Moya (right) vies for the ball with FC Talanta's Jacton Opanda during their National Super League match at Ligi Ndogo grounds on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In other matches, relegation threatened Nairobi Stima's secureda 3-1 win over Gusii United. Emmanuel Pala, Rawland Makati and Benjamin Chaka were the scorers for the power men, while Daniel Mutahi scored the lone goal for the hosts.
  • APS Bomet triumph 2-0 over Modern Coast, while Muli Children’s Home FC beat Coast Stima 3-2 at Ruaraka grounds.

National Super League (NSL) side Talanta spurned an opportunity to extend their lead at the top to four points on Wednesday after they fell 2-1 to Kisumu All Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.  

