Switzerland forced to wait for knock-out fate despite Shaqiri double

Switzerland's midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring his team's third goal with his teammates during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Switzerland and Turkey at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on June 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With 20 minutes to play, Switzerland still needed a two-goal swing to move above Wales into second place.
  • Petkovic added fresh legs to his attack by replacing goal-scorers Shaqiri and Seferovic with Ruben Vargas and Mario Gavranovic.
  • But Switzerland failed to find the required goals and their fate is in the hands of other sides' results.

Baku

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Switzerland forced to wait for knock-out fate despite Shaqiri double

  2. Italy seal top spot as beaten Wales qualify for last 16

  3. Limuru's Maara wins Coronation trophy

  4. Verstappen denies Hamilton in French thriller

  5. Gor down Sofapaka in ill-tempered clash, Tusker bounce back

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.