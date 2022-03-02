Swiss tycoon mulls chance to buy Chelsea

Chelsea

In this file photo taken on May 21, 2017 Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds, as players celebrate their league title win at the end of their Premier League football match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea have announced, February 26, that Roman Abramovich will hand over control to the club's foundation trustees.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Stephen Taylor Heath, head of sports law at Manchester-based lawyers JMW Solicitors, said it was understood that Abramovich controls the corporate entities that own Chelsea rather than the club directly.
  • "Any would-be buyer would need to undertake due diligence which would establish the ownership structure and any issues with the club. And so a very quick immediate sale would be very difficult in practice," he said.

Geneva, Switzerland

