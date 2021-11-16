Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket, England through

FIFA 2022 World Cup

Swiss' players celebrate after scoring a fourth goal during their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying group C match against Bulgaria at the Swissporarena in Lucerne.
 

Photo credit: Stefan Wermuth | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • England needed just a point from their trip to San Marino, the lowest ranked of Fifa's 210 competing nations.
  • San Marino had lost 36 of their 37 previous home World Cup qualifiers, losing the last 35 in a row by an aggregate score of 146-7. The one non-defeat came in a 0-0 draw with Turkey in 1993.

Paris

