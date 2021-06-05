Sweden dare to dream without Ibrahimovic

Sweden's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left) and Austria's midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger vie for the ball during their Euro 2016 Group G qualifying match between Austria and Sweden on 8, 2014 in Vienna, Austria.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kulusevski, who has had a meteoric rise in Serie A with Juventus, and Isak, another 21-year-old prodigy from Real Sociedad, will both be making their first appearances at the European Championship
  • Another young new asset to the team is forward Jordan Larsson, who after a strong season with Spartak Moscow will have big shoes to fill, taking the position left open by Ibrahimovic
  • However, the team will not just consist of greenhorns and will be able to rely on the experience of more seasoned players like Marcus Berg

Stockholm, Sweden

