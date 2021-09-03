Sweden beat Spain as European champions Italy held in World Cup qualifying

Sweden's Alexander Isak

Sweden's forward Alexander Isak celebrates scoring the 1-1 equaliser during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group "B" match against Spain, at the Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden on September 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Jonathan Nackstrand | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Viktor Claesson's second-half strike, after excellent work from Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, put Sweden two points clear of Spain at the top of Group "B" with a game in hand
  • Italy extended their national record unbeaten streak to 35 matches, but it was not the celebration in Florence Roberto Mancini's men were hoping for
  • Declan Rice's late strike capped an excellent night on the pitch for England as they maintained their 100 percent record with a fourth straight victory in Group "I"

Paris

