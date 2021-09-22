Suriname's vice-president, 60, plays international football match

Ronnie Brunswijk

Santokhi, president of Suriname, arrives at United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 in New York City.  His Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk took a break from his political duties Tuesday to play a football match -- a pro-team CONCACAF league match.

Photo credit: John Minchillo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In July 2020 Santokhi was elected president for a five year term, with Brunswijk as his vice-president.
  • Despite Tuesday's football victory Brunswijk will not join in the second leg tournament game in Honduras, since he cannot leave the country without risk of facing legal trouble.

Paramaribo, Suriname

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.