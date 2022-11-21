SuperSport offers comedian ‘Arap Uria’ big break in Qatar

SuperSport has partnered with venerated Kenyan comedian Meshack Kiptoo Biwott — better known as “Arap Uria” — and other continental social media stars to for an online campaign around the Fifa World Cup.

The campaign, called “Sounds of the World Cup” is a platform that allows fans to be part of and create euphoria around the tournament being hosted by Qatar.

“Through an influencer driven digital content creation campaign, moments of iconic World Cup commentary will be made available to fans to create their own lip-syncing content on TikTok,” SuperSport said in a statement yesterday.

Speaking on the campaign, Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport’s Head of Commercial and Marketing, said the inspiration behind the campaign was not only to get fans to watch the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 in HD, on SuperSport, but also to give fans an opportunity to co-create and relive some of the best moments in World Cup history.

Uria, who grabbed global attention by perfectly mimicking the words of renowned commentary wordsmith Peter Drury, says he’s looking forward to hearing and embracing all the unique content from SuperSport viewers.

“The partnership with SuperSport continues to be a highlight in my career and an exciting opportunity to represent fans across the continent in a meaningful way. As a content creator, Sounds of the World Cup has created a platform for us to reminisce and give Africans a reason to feel the World Cup fever!,” he said.