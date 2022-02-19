Super Suarez strike gives Atletico win ahead of Man United showdown

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their Spanish league match against CA Osasuna at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on February 19, 2022. 

Photo credit: Ander Gillenea | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Joao Felix smashed Atletico into the lead in Pamplona before driving a pass downfield for Suarez to chase. The Uruguayan shot before Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera could scramble back.
  • Angel Correa tucked in a late third to round off a convincing win for Atletico, who climb back into La Liga's top four, ahead of Barcelona's game on Sunday. It also allows them to head into the last-16 European tie against United with a spring in their step.

Pamplona, Spain

