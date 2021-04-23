Super League backer JPMorgan: We 'clearly misjudged' football impact

An Arsenal fan stands an anti-European Super League banner outside the Emirates Stadium, home of English Premier League football club Arsenal, in north London on April 19, 2021. Twelve of Europe's biggest clubs on Monday said they planned to launch a breakaway Super League, despite the threat of an international ban for them and their players. "AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding clubs," said a statement by the group.

Photo credit: Tolga Akmen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nine clubs, including all six in England, subsequently withdrew and even if Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Perez led the attempted secession, are still refusing formally to capitulate, their proposal no longer looks credible.
  • Uefa meets on Friday with revenge on some members' minds following the attempted breakaway, while the fate of a handful of European Championship host cities is also on the agenda.

London, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.