Super 8 tournament unearths talent in Nyamira as Rigoma triumph

Following Extreme Sports Limited’s inaugural Nyamira Super 8 Football Tournament, organisers are now considering making it an annual affair.

Football Kenya Federation’s Nyamira Branch Chairman Luthers Mokua lauded Extreme Sports for their continued efforts in improving Kenyan football, noting that the Super 8 tournament was the first such competition in Nyamira in a long while not affiliated to any local politician seeking an elective post.

"We thank Extreme Sports for coming to Nyamira. This is the way to go and we will engage them in many more events," Mokua, who was co-sponsor of the tournament, added.

His sentiments were echoed by Rigoma Member of County Assembly (MCA) Nyambega Gisesa, who cheered his team all through.

Rigoma FC from Kitutu Masaba Constituency won the inaugural tournament on Christmas Eve by dispatching Getacho FC 1-0 in an entertaining clash played at Ikonge Primary School.

Nathan Mayani's sublime kick in the dying minutes of the second half was all that Rigoma needed to emerge victorious.

Getacho started the match brightly and pinned their opponents in their half for the better part of the game.

But a well-experienced Rigoma, comprising of many National Division Two League players endured the threat and punished Getacho after a nice build-up from the midfield.

Following their victory, Rigoma went home with a cash award of Sh50,000 while Getacho FC pocketed Sh30,000 and Ikonge Township FC, who emerged third, were honoured with Sh20,000.

Ikonge took the third position by winning over Katakata FC 3-2 on post-match spot kicks after the teams had earlier settled for a 1-1 draw in their play-off, prompting the winner to be decided on the penalties.

Extreme Sports Operations Manager Athanas Obango, who represented the group's CEO Hussein Mohamed, said they would continue sponsoring such talents to nurture young talents at the grassroots level.

"At Extreme Sports we mean business. We intend to do more to empower young players through sports as we celebrate our 20 years since our inception. We won't stop here for sure," Obango said.

Nyamira boasts of great footballing talent that has been untapped.

Gekomoni Secondary School from the county are former national secondary schools football champions having won the title in 2011.

The county continues to produce numerous players for Premiership side Shabana FC.

This year’s Super 8 Nyamira tournament started with knockout matches on December 8 with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals and, eventually, the Christmas Eve final that was watched by a sizeable crowd at Ikonge.







