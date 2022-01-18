Sudan eye Egypt's scalp in must-win tie

Carlos Queiroz

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz speaks during a pre-match press briefing in Yaounde on January 18, 2022.

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • On their part, three times champions Nigeria will be hoping to record their third straight victory following their 1-0 defeat of Egypt in their group opener and a 3-1 bashing of Sudan on Saturday to secure their spot in the knockout stage.
  • At a pre match press conference in Garoua on Tuesday, Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen announced that defender Chidozie Awaziem will be available after recovering from an injury.

Bottom-ranked Group ‘D’ team Sudan will be aiming to cause an upset and reach the next round when they take on record-time champions Egypt in their last group fixture at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday

