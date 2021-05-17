Late Suarez winner keeps Atletico Madrid in sight of La Liga title

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates his goal during their La Liga match against Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on May 16, 2021.
 


 
 

Photo credit: Gabriel Buoys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Atletico trailed with nine minutes to go at the Wanda Metropolitano and faced a defeat that would not just have postponed their bid to be champions but allowed Real Madrid, who were beating Athletic Bilbao, to go top with one game left
  • Instead, Atletico scored in the 82nd and 88th minutes to pull off a stunning turnaround
  • Renan Lodi smashed in an equaliser before Suarez proved the hero, firing in from eight yards to spark mass celebrations

