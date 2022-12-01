Suarez: I will never apologise for my handball against Ghana
What you need to know:
- Asked about what he thought of Ghana wanting to revenge, Suarez said: “There is nothing about revenge. Some of the players in the team now were eight years old then. You win some matches, you lose others but you cannot keep talking about revenge.”
In Doha
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez on Thursday said he will never apologise for his deliberate handball during their quarter-final match against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Many Ghanaians and African feel the handball denied Ghana a goal that would have sent them to a historic semi-final.
Suarez was sent off and the subsequent penalty blasted wide by Black Stars star player then Asamoah Gyan. Uruguay won in the post-match penalty shoot-out.
“I did not apologize for that incident because I did not see the need to do so. Ghana got a penalty and did not score. It is not I who took the penalty. I would apologise if it were a different situation, maybe I had fouled and injured a fellow player,” said Suarez, who is expected to play against Ghana in their do-or-die Group H match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, some 20 km away from central Doha.
Uruguay must win to stand any chance of qualifying for the round of 16.
