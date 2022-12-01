Suarez: I will never apologise for my handball against Ghana

In Doha

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez on Thursday said he will never apologise for his deliberate handball during their quarter-final match against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Many Ghanaians and African feel the handball denied Ghana a goal that would have sent them to a historic semi-final.

Suarez was sent off and the subsequent penalty blasted wide by Black Stars star player then Asamoah Gyan. Uruguay won in the post-match penalty shoot-out.

“I did not apologize for that incident because I did not see the need to do so. Ghana got a penalty and did not score. It is not I who took the penalty. I would apologise if it were a different situation, maybe I had fouled and injured a fellow player,” said Suarez, who is expected to play against Ghana in their do-or-die Group H match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, some 20 km away from central Doha.

Uruguay must win to stand any chance of qualifying for the round of 16.