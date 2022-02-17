Stuttering Shabana looking for new coach

Shabana

Part of the action between Mara Sugar and Shabana during their National Super League match at Awendo stadium in Migori County on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

  • The Kisii County-based side has remained a pale shadow of the once premier league heavyweights.
  • Shabana have been on a poor streak since their last win against bottom placed Mwatate United about a month ago.

Disappointed by poor results in the current National Super League (NSL) campaign, Shabana is at war with itself and the club has resolved to shop for an experienced coach in a move to stop the rot.

