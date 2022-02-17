Stuttering Shabana looking for new coach

Disappointed by poor results in the current National Super League (NSL) campaign, Shabana is at war with itself and the club has resolved to shop for an experienced coach in a move to stop the rot.

The Kisii County-based side has remained a pale shadow of the fearsome premier league heavyweights the club was two decades ago.

Shabana have been on a poor streak since their last win against bottom placed Mwatate United on January 26.

They have since lost three consecutive matches, their last defeat being a 3-1 loss to promotion-chasing APS Bomet on Monday at Awendo Stadium in Migori County.

They had earlier lost to Muhoroni Youth (1-0) and Kibera Black Stars (3-2) at Camp Toyoyo playing ground in Nairobi.

Shabana are eighth on the table, having accumulated 17 points from 12 rounds of matches.

Fortune Sacco are sitting at the helm of the standings with 27 points from 12 matches.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the club’s secretary general Elizaphan Kerama said they were on course to hire an experienced coach to avert the dwindling situation.

“Currently we have a gap in our technical bench and in that regard we need experience. We have shared this amongst ourselves and we have agreed to do the necessary,” Kerama stated.

The club is currently under the guidance of Kevin Momanyi on an interim capacity after Robert Ojienda resigned in a huff on January 19.

Kerama said the new coach is expected to work together with Momanyi and other members of the technical bench as the club aims at keeping their promotion hopes alive.

The 'Glamour Boys' were relegated from top league in 2006 after leadership wrangles rocked the club.

They further dropped to Division One in 2014 before they made their way back to the National Super League in 2018.

Reached out for a comment, Momanyi promised sports enthusiasts in the region that they have been working hard in training to ensure they are back on track soon.

Shabana face Migori Youth at Awendo Green Stadium in their next outing.