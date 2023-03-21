Striker Scriven promises to deliver for Harambee Stars

Striker Alfred Scriven has said that he is determined to score goals for the national team after receiving his first call up to the team ahead of a friendly match against Iran.

Born to a Kenyan mother and Norwegian father, the 25-year-old was hardly know in football circles before the surprise selection.

The national team will fly out of the country on March 26 for Tehran and face their hosts on March 28.

Scriven plays for IL Hødd which features in the Norwegian second-tier league. He said that he is not a selfish striker, and will always open up and pass the ball to any player in pole position to score for the benefit of the team.

"I'm not a selfish striker, if someone else is in a better position to score I will always pass the ball," he said.

In an interview, the player acknowledged that he didn't know his Kenyan teammates, but will work together with them so that the national team can excel.

"It was a long journey from Norway to Kenya, so I had to rest first. The focus now is to adapt and get to know the people in camp. The boys have been good and kind so far," he said.

Harambee Stars’ Turkish coach Engin Firat has praised Scriven, saying he has been following the player who is hardworking on the pitch.

"He is very aggressive and good in high balls. He brings in something that I'm yet to see in the Kenyan league. The Kenyan league is very soft with almost every contact being given as a foul,” said Firat.

Firat named a provisional team of 30 players ahead of the friendly match. The players have intensified their preparations for the upcoming friendly with only a few days to go.

They have been holding training sessions at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.