Stop attacking CS Amina, you will be cursed, Nyamweya warns Mwendwa

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa speaks when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare on November 4, 2021 where he responded to questions from members of the committee on the impromptu inspection on Football Federation of Kenya (FKF).
 


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Nyamweya's sentiments come barely a day after Mwendwa sensationally accused Amina of orchestrating an audit at the federation with the aim of removing him out of office. 
  • "We've achieved so much during my time in office and it is unfortunate after we lost to Mali (in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches) some people sat somewhere and hatched a plan to remove us from office and yet we are duly elected," said Mwendwa at an event where he officiated through the start of a Caf 'B' coaching course.

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has warned his successor Nick Mwendwa to desist from attacking Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

