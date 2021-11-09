Stop attacking CS Amina, you will be cursed, Nyamweya warns Mwendwa

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has warned his successor Nick Mwendwa to desist from attacking Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Via a statement released to the media on Tuesday, the veteran sports administrator took issue with the way Mwendwa has continuously accused Mohamed of undermining him in recent times.

Nyamweya further suggested that the youthful football boss could attract a 'curse' for failing to respect the Sports CS, who is his elder.

"With the limits and confines of responsible leadership, Nick Mwendwa should be reminded that Ambassador Amina Mohamed is senior enough to be his mother, our advice is he should be careful lest a curse of monumental proportions befalls him and his lineage," warned Nyamweya.

Nyamweya, who led football in Kenya between 2011 and 2016, also claimed Mwendwa's reaction suggested he'd panicked after Mohamed announced measures to streamline the running of football in the country.

"She (Amina) is a distinguished leader of impeccable credentials, a diplomat per excellence of international standing, a distinguished scholar, and one who shows no partiality in the discharge of her duties as a Cabinet Secretary."

Nyamweya's sentiments come barely a day after Mwendwa sensationally accused Amina of orchestrating an audit at the federation with the aim of removing him out of office.

"We've achieved so much during my time in office and it is unfortunate after we lost to Mali (in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches) some people sat somewhere and hatched a plan to remove us from office and yet we are duly elected," said Mwendwa at an event where he officiated through the start of a Caf 'B' coaching course.

Mwendwa also conducted an interview with KTN News and accused Amina of among other things not picking or returning his calls in a bid to frustrate the development of football in the country.