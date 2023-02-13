Stiff race for WPL title

A tight title race is been witnessed in this season's Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) with Vihiga Queens holding a slim one-point lead at the top.

Thanks to Maureen Aters' lone goal, Vihiga recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Wadadia Women at the Mumias Sports Complex over the weekend to move to 19 points.

It was a huge relief for Vihiga, who had lost their last two matches. Gaspo Women are second on the log after a 2-0 victory over Ulinzi Starlets, who failed to bag maximum points at home for the third consecutive game.

Gaspo's newly appointed head coach James Ombeng is positive that his team is in good shape to contend for the title.

The league's top scorer Wendy Atieno grabbed a hat-trick as defending champions Thika Queens thumped Kangemi Ladies 6-1 at the Thika Municipal Stadium in Kiambu County.

Atieno now has 10 goals, three ahead of Kisumu All Starlets striker Monicah Etot and Thika midfielder Chris Kach, who scored a brace at the weekend.

Nakuru City Queens are in fourth position with 17 points after a 2-0 victory over Trans Nzoia Falcons at the Nakuru Showgrounds.

Elizabeth Muteshi and Melon Mulindi are Nakuru's top scorers with five and three goals respectively.

Bunyore Starlets seal the top five with 16 points. They drew 2-2 against Zetech Sparks, who are in ninth place with nine points.

Bunyore head coach Zachariah Zilasi said, "I really wanted us to get three points, but a draw away from home is a plus for us. We are confident that we can finish the league in the top three this season. We will work on our weak areas before our next league game."

Bunyore together with Kangemi and Kayole All Starlets were relegated from the top-tier last season, but the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) nullified last season's football season.

Kisumu All Starlets humbled Kayole Ladies 4-0 at the KCB Grounds in Nairobi. Despite the win, Kisumu are still stuck at position 10 with seven points. Kangemi are in last place with zero points.

Kisumu head coach Said Juma is confident his team will avoid the drop as they prepare to host Zetech Sparks at Moi Stadium in Kisumu this weekend.

"My team is in good shape. At times I even wonder why we lose matches with the quality of players that I have this season. We will fight till the end and our target is to win against teams that are in the relegation zone as we gain our confidence before the end of the first league," said Juma.

RESULTS

Saturday

Wadadia 0-1 Vihiga Queens (Mumias Sports)

Zetech Sparks 2-2 Bunyore Starlets (GEMS Cambridge)

Ulinzi Starlets 0-2 Gaspo Women (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Sunday

Thika Queens 6-1 Kangemi Ladies (Thika Stadium)

Nakuru City Queens 2-0 Trans Nzoia Falcons (Nakuru Show grounds)