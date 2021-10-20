Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle by 'mutual consent'

Steve Bruce

Newcastle United's English head coach Steve Bruce gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on October 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bruce, 60, said he was grateful to have had the opportunity to manage the "unique" club.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.