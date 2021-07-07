Sterling defends dubious penalty award in England semi-final win

England's forward Raheem Sterling (centre) falls on the ground which led to the awarding of a penalty during their UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match against Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London on July 7, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Harry Kane had his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel but the England captain tucked away the rebound to send his team through to Sunday's final against Italy.
  • "I went into the box and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg so it was a clear penalty," Sterling told ITV.

