Stellar players to be awarded at FKF-PL gala

Apollo Otieno

Tusker midfielder Apollo Otieno kisses the FKF-PL title after they won it at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Other categories include the Golden Glove, Defender of the Year, Best Midfielder, Golden Boot Winner, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Fair Play Team of the season.
  • The Referee of the Year, Assistant Referee of the Year, Team Manager of the Year, and Digital Team of the Year will also receive wards. There will also be a President’s Award.

The 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season award gala will be held on Tuesday evening at Safari Park hotel, Nairobi.

