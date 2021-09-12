Stellar players to be awarded at FKF-PL gala

The 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season award gala will be held on Tuesday evening at Safari Park hotel, Nairobi.

The ceremony will award those who excelled throughout the season in various categories.

The last gala was held in the 2018/19 season, while there was no such ceremony in the following 2019/20 season since the league was not played to conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Simba SC midfielder Joash Onyango won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the 2018/19 season after leading Gor Mahia to a third straight league title.

In the just concluded season, Tusker ended their four-year wait to claim the league title.

The brewers are expected to bag most of the awards on Tuesday after a stellar season which also saw them qualify to represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

There will be a total of 12 award categories including the most revered prize of the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Other categories include the Golden Glove, Defender of the Year, Best Midfielder, Golden Boot Winner, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Fair Play Team of the season.

The Referee of the Year, Assistant Referee of the Year, Team Manager of the Year, and Digital Team of the Year will also receive wards. There will also be a President’s Award.

Awards

Golden Glove nominees

James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Steve Njunge (Nairobi City Stars)

Joseph Okoth (KCB FC)

Defender of the year nominees:

Eugene Asike (Tusker FC)

Nashon Alembi (KCB FC)

Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars)

David Kalama (Bidco United)

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito FC)

Sylvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielder of the year nominees

Jackson Macharia (Tusker)

Kevin Kimani (Wazito)

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka)

Shami Kibwana (Kakamega Homeboyz)

James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks)

Brian Ochieng (KCB)

Golden Boot nominees

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)

Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka FC)

Young player of the year nominees:

Henry Meja (Tusker FC)

Lewis Bandi (AFC Leopards)

Lawrence Luvanda (Vihiga United)

Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia)

Sylvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Rodgers Ouma (Western Stima)

Ambrose Sifuna (Sofapaka)

Fair Play Award nominees

Tusker FC

KCB FC

Kariobangi Sharks

Coach of the Year Nominees

Andre Casa Mbungo (Bandari FC)

Zedekiah Otieno (KCB FC)

Patrick Aussems (AFC Leopards)

Robert Matano (Tusker FC)

William Muluya (Kariobangi Sharks)

Frank Ouna (Mathare United)

Most Valuable Player of the Year Nominees

Henry Meja (Tusker FC)

Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

Eugene Asike (Tusker FC)

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka FC)