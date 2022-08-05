Starlets striker Omita joins Indian league, Kaari returns to Tanzania

Harambee Starlets striker Bertha Omita is set to complete a move to India Women Premier League side Gokulam Kerala from Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) giants Gaspo.

She is set to be the second Kenyan in the Indian league, joining Elizabeth Katungwa who plays for the Sethu FC.

In 2019, Omita won the WPL Golden Boot with Kisumu All Starlets after scoring 15 goals.

She was part of the Harambee Starlets team that played Zambia in the Olympic qualifiers. Zambia progressed to the final round.

Omittah, who is an English teacher by profession, previously featured for Simba Queens of Tanzania, Wadadia, Gaspo, Kisumu All Starlets and Oserian Ladies.

The 23-year-old won the Tanzania Women Premier League with Simba Queens in the 2020/21 season.

Gaspo team manager Edward Githua confirmed the player's departure.

"Omita is the only player that I have officially released from my team this transfer window," said Githua.

Elsewhere, Harambee Starlets defender Wincate Kaari has rejoined Serengeti Women Premier League side Yanga Princess of Tanzania.

The defender joins the Princess from the three-time WPL champions Thika Queens.

“As we speak the player is Tanzania to finalise the move. She will sign a one-year contract with the team. We wish her all the best in her new home,” Thika Queens chairman Fredrick Chege said.

Other Starlets players who are expected to join the Tanzanian league include midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso and Pauline Kathuru of Gaspo Women.