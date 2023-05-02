Starlets striker Atieno scores five goals in Rwanda

Harambee Starlets striker Judith Atieno Tuesday scored five goals as Rayon Sports Women thrashed ES Mutunda 10-0 in the first leg semifinal of the Rwanda Women Peace Cup at the Skolx Stadium in Kigali.

Despite joining the team in the second half of the season, she is currently the club's second top scorer with 42 goals and 19 assists in 19 games.

On Saturday, Rayon were promoted to the Rwanda Women Premier League Divison One after a 10-1 romp over Nasho FC with Atieno scoring a brace and assisting twice.

"I am happy and confused at the same time. Shining away from home is the best feeling ever for any professional player. I am thankful to God for guiding us through the season," Atieno said.

"I am happy that we were promoted to the top tier. Playing in Division Two was not easy, but we gave our best. I can't wait to play in the top tier next season and score more goals," she added.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Rayon Sports Secretary General Patrick Namenye said he happy that it has taken the team just one season to gain promotion to the top tier.

"Our women's team is on the verge of clinching the league title and we are one game away from reaching the final in the Peace cup. All this in just one season and everyone at the club is proud of our ladies and happy with the achievement," said Namenye.

Atieno is also in the race for the Player of the Month of March award alongside strikers Mukeshimana Dorothee and Imanizabayo Florence.

"Starting from March we will be awarding Player of the Month Award to our women's team. The winner will get training kits and a cheque of about Sh13,000," added Namenye.