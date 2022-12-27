Starlets ace Wanyonyi dreams big after 'perfect' start in Morocco

Harambee Starlets forward Violet Nanjala Wanyonyi believes she has all it takes to fire her team to the Morocco Women Premier League title this season.

Nanjala, who leads the top scorers' charts this season, has eight goals to her name out of the eight league matches she has played for Municipal de Laayoune, a team she joined in September this year.

On Sunday, she was on target as Municipal de Laayoune beat Sporting Casablanca FC 3-1 in a round eight league match that was played at the Stade Municipal de Taroudant in Morocco.

Municipal de Laayoune are second on the table with 19 points, same as leaders Ain Atiq.

"I have been focusing on helping my team win matches, and I believe my presence in the team has been felt," Nanjala said.

The former Trans Nzoia Falcons and Vihiga Queens player made history by becoming the first Kenyan woman to play professional football in Morocco.

"Throughout my career, my dream was to play professional football away from home and God answered my prayers. I am here to show the whole world that discipline plus hard work equals success. Here football is handled professionally, we are competing against teams that have great players. It has not been easy, one has to work extra hard in order to get enough playing time," she added.

Last season, she helped Falcons finish seventh place in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) with 27 points, 33 points behind Vihiga Queens who won the league.

She scored one of the two goals that Vihiga scored in Egypt during the CAF Women's Champions league in November 2021.