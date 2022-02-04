Okumbi resigns as Posta Rangers coach

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi on Friday resigned from his role ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest against former champions Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Okumbi revealed that he left his role to pursue a Uefa 'B' coaching course in Germany for the next six months and added that he will leave the country next week.

“It is true I have resigned to go and study in Germany. I will be a way for the next six months studying for my Uefa 'B' coaching licence. The team is in good shape and I hope it will continue with the good run we have demonstrated in the league. I wish everyone at Posta Rangers all the best,” said Okumbi who holds a Uefa 'C' licence from Dutch Football Association, KNVB.

Related Gor Mahia look to exert revenge on Rangers Football

Okumbi was named Posta Rangers coach in February 2021 after the mailmen sacked Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and his entire bench due to a string of poor results.

The former Harambee Stars coach, who also served as the technical director at Wazito in 2018, has transformed the team since taking over and results have been evident with good performances on the pitch this season.

The mailmen are currently sixth on the log with 25 points from 15 matches with one game at hand. Their good run has seen them beat some of the toughest opponents in the league this season.

In fact it is the 3-0 thumping of Gor Mahia on January 26 at Thika Sub County Stadium which led to the axing of the then K’Ogalo coach Mark Harrison, his assistant Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerry Onyango.