Okumbi resigns as Posta Rangers coach

Stanley Okumbi

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi reacts on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federaton Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okumbi revealed that he left his role to pursue a Uefa 'B' coaching course in Germany for the next six months and added that he will leave the country next week
  • Okumbi was named Posta Rangers coach in February 2021 after the mailmen sacked Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and his entire bench due to a string of poor results
  • The mailmen are currently sixth on the log with 25 points from 15 matches with one game at hand



Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi on Friday resigned from his role ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest against former champions Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

