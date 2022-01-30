Stallions win provides brief respite in troubled Burkina Faso

What you need to know:

Supporters in Ouagadougou pounded their car horns and blew into vuvuzuelas after the Burkinabe Stallions beat the North African side 1-0 in a quarter-final at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

The victory came after a military junta seized power from former president Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Monday after weeks of unrest, including over a deadly jihadist insurgency in the West African country

Agronomist Zakaria Bouda said the football win was a joyous distraction after a tense week

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso 

