Stakeholders welcome truce in the local game

Football stakeholders have welcomed the truce between the government and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and expressed hope that Kenya’s suspension by Fifa will be lifted soon.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Friday reinstated the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) which was disbanded during the reign of his predecessor Amina Mohamed and reopened the federation's Kandanda House offices.

This was one of the key requirements that the world football governing body insisted should be met while slapping Kenya with the suspension on February 24. Amina disbanded the federation on November 11, 2021 due to alleged misappropriation of funds.

Namwamba also asked FKF President Nick Mwendwa to stay out of office until he clears his name in court.

The Kiambu Law Court will on Tuesday determine whether Mwendwa should be charged with theft of Sh8.5 million and conspiracy to defraud the federation Sh29.5 million.

Former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye praised Namwamba for his action saying all stakeholders should now unite and chart a way forward in the interest of the game.

“We wouldn’t want players to suffer because of one person or a few people holding the country at ransom. If the minister in his wisdom has reinstated the secretariat, we should support him. Everyone wanted football back and from the experience I have as a football administrator, I can say we are almost there,” said Musonye.

The experienced football administrator opined that once Fifa the suspension is lifted, the secretariat should now plan the league fixtures so that once the World Cup ends, the new season can kick-off.

“Fifa is moving its secretariat to Qatar to the World Cup in two days or so but itself wants member countries to play football and that is why its President is likely to lift the suspension because as it stands we have complied with what they wanted,” added Musonye.

Football administrator Lordvick Aduda also supported Namwamba’s move but said once the suspension is lifted, there must be some amendments which must be done to the FKF constitution for it to conform with the Sports Act.

“I believe the suspension is likely to be lifted this week and I thank the minister for the bold step. However, we have to sort out our administrative affairs for the improvement of the game. I have a raft of amendments that I propose should be done to better the game,” said Aduda.

Football administrator and philanthropist Twaha Mbarak however called on the government to ensure Sports Act 2013 is fully implemented since it is what will cure all that ails football.

“Since independence we have had many normalisation committees and we must follow the law to end this recurring problem in management of our football. We have to follow the law of the country first and that should be respected,” said Mbarak in an interview with NTV.

Harambee Stars legend John Nyawanga, 75, said Namwamba should ensure the welfare of former players is catered for.

“Namwamba has started on a right path but he should know that Kenya constitution is superior to Fifa laws. I oppose Mwendwa’s return to the federation because his leadership has not in any way helped the legends and football at large," said Nyawanga, who retired from international football in 1975.