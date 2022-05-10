Stakeholders react as High Court vindicates Amina on FKF

Football stakeholders have reacted to Tuesday's decision by the High Court to uphold Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed's decision to disband Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and appoint a caretaker committee to manage the game in the interim.

The High Court ruling delivered by Lady Justice Hedgwig Ong'udi determined among others, that the CS has been granted the powers by the law to crack the whip on an errant sports body.

Ong'udi also ruled that the federation's existence is subject to the Kenyan constitution, Sports Act and the laws of Kenya.

"The Cabinet Secretary acted within her mandate under the Sports Act to appoint a caretaker committee. The petitioners were accorded an opportunity to be heard and the Inspection Report was carried out in accordance with the law," read part of the ruling.

The ruling was lauded by among others seasoned football administrator Twaha Mbarak and caucus of County Football Association (CFA) chairman Charles Njoroge.

"Kenya is a country governed by the rule of law. The Constitution of Kenya is supreme and so we are happy that the High Court has pronounced itself on this matter which FKF themselves took to court," said Njoroge.

"Mbarak added: "This is a landmark ruling on the management of sports in the country. A federation is a public office and we support the government's move to streamline it. This is a wake up call to any administrator that is corrupt or does not wish to govern the game as per the laws."

"The courts have spoken and thus that chapter is now closed," added former FKF general secretary Lordvick Aduda.

"But we still have a problem that has to be dealt with. There's a vacuum in football leadership that comes with the end of term of the caretaker committee. Fifa has asked Waziri (CS Amina) to reopen the FKF offices as a condition for lifting the indefinite suspension. We await her direction."