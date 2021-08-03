Stakeholders question FKF's decision to splash millions on trophy

What you need to know:

  • In the past week, Mwendwa has fielded interviews with the mainstream media, in which he paraded what he referred to as a '24-carat gold-plated trophy weighing 11kg'.
  • The trophy, he added, will be awarded to the 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions at the end of the current league season.

Stakeholders have questioned the decision by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa to splash millions on a trophy for the league champions at a time the top-flight competition is facing a financial crunch.

