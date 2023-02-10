Staggering Tusker will rise again, says Matano

Tusker coach Robert Matano says that he expects the defending champions not to slip up any further in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-P) title race, where leaders Nzoia Sugar are not relenting.

The Brewers, who have 13 league titles to their name, suffered their third defeat of the campaign on Wednesday, when they went down 2-1 to Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

They are sixth on the log with 25 points from 14 matches, six points behind leaders Nzoia who have played 15 matches.

Gor and KCB are joint second with 30 points, while Kenya Police FC and AFC Leopards are fourth and fifth with 27 and 25 points respectively.

K’Ogalo have two matches in hand, while Police have played one match less.

Matano, who blamed poor officiating for his side’s loss to the 19-time champions, is confident his boys will definitely turn things around.

“We have to win. We will come back stronger,” says Matano.

“I think this one (2-1 defeat to Gor) should be our last loss.”

Tusker face Mathare United on February 18 when action resumes in the league.

The Brewers have now gone four straight matches without a win - drawing in two and losing two.

Their last victory was on January 22 when they defeated 2009 champions Sofapaka by a solitary goal at Kasarani Annex.

In their next match three days later, the defending champions drew 0-0 with four-time winners Ulinzi Stars, before losing 3-0 to Police on January 28.

They settled for a 1-1 draw with Kariobangi Sharks last Saturday before losing to Gor. K'Ogalo, who last lifted the FKF-PL title in 2020, are right behind Nzoia as only one point separates them.

While coach Johnathan McKinstry reckons that his side is in a great form, he says it is still very early to start talking about the title.

He believes that they are on the right path to surpassing the number of points that they garnered in the 2021/22 campaign that was canceled by FKF.

Gor finished third with 58 points, eight below leaders Tusker.

For Nzoia, their impressive run thus far means that this season is likely to be their best campaign in the top flight league since their promotion in 2017.

The Millers finished ninth with 44 points in the 2017 contest, 13th with 41 points in the 2018 edition, 12th with 39 points in the 2019 campaign and 15th with 13 points in the 2020 season that ended mid-way due to Covid-19 pandemic. In the 2021 season, Nzoia finished 14th in both 2021 and 2022 campaigns with 33 points and 37 points respectively.

Coach Salim Babu said their plan is to take one game at a time.

"Our plan is to win our next match,” said Babu, adding that he is not worried about losing some of his top talents to rival teams in the coming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Mathare United recovered some ground in their quest to avoid relegation with a 1-0 win over bottom placed Vihiga Bullets in midweek.