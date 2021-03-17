Stage set for Ibra's return in Milan's decider with Man United

AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A match against Crotone on February 7, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. 

Photo credit: Miguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

  • The Swede should be in good spirits after announcing his return to international football after nearly five years away on Tuesday, and appears to be winning the race to face his old club in the second leg of their last-16 clash at the San Siro.
  • The tie is locked at 1-1, with Milan having the slight advantage thanks to Simon Kjaer's stoppage-time away goal in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.
  • Coach Stefano Pioli knows that he doesn't need Ibrahimovic to get past United after a superb display in Manchester last week.
  • Olympiakos head to the Emirates to face Arsenal, who are fresh from a derby triumph over Tottenham, but face a battle at 3-1 down.

