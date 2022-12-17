Stadium security subtle but effective - Doha Notebook 27

Stadium security subtle but effective

The security set-up at the Qatar World Cup has been top notch. At stadiums during match days, one or two helicopters can be seen hovering in the air. Then there is the constant whirring sound of low flying drones, lights flashing red and blue, as the security keeps a close eye on the crowd. Interestingly, police here at the stadium do not brandish anti-riot gear like batons, shields, teargas canisters that are so loved by East African stadium security teams. Here security is subtle and almost invisible. But be sure there will be instant reaction to any breach of safety. Fifa boss Gianni Infantino has said no major incidents of security have occurred here in Qatar.

Doha Marathon chance for Kenya to shine

Giant telco Ooredoo are promoting the Doha Marathon that will be held on January 20 with the slogan “Out Run Your Limits”. The communication company is urging runners to sign up and “enjoy our most scenic course ever!” Kenya has never qualified for the Fifa World Cup and is little known in the world of football. Maybe our long distance world-beaters from Rift Valley should sign up for this marathon in the desert sand dunes and announce to the Middle East and Arab world that, we may be poor in football but we are the Messis, Ronaldos, Mbappes and Neymars of the athletics realm. With a valid Hayya card, yours truly is seriously considering entering the amateur section of the marathon.

Bein to broadcast final live on free-to-air

