Spurs in talks with Italian coach after sacking manager Nuno

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Nuno Espirito Santo gestures on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

  • If the 52-year-old accepts Tottenham's offer, he would return to the Premier League three years after leaving their London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup.
  • Conte, who has also managed Juventus and Italy, guided Inter to the Serie A title last season but surprisingly left shortly afterwards.

London

