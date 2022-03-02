Sports Stadia Board bars Gor from Nyayo, Kasarani over fan violence

Gor Mahia's head of security is carried to a waiting ambulance after he was injured as chaos occured during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani on February 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group
  • Gor Mahia are sixth on the log with 31 points from 18 matches with a game in hand.

Gor Mahia have shifted their home matches to Western Kenya after the Sports Stadia Management Board suspended the club from using their facilities for their home matches.

