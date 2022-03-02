Sports Stadia Board bars Gor from Nyayo, Kasarani over fan violence

Gor Mahia have shifted their home matches to Western Kenya after the Sports Stadia Management Board suspended the club from using their facilities for their home matches.

The club has been prohibited from using either Nyayo National Stadium or the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani after the fracas that occurred during their league match against Vihiga Bullets three weeks ago.

Three people were injured during the chaos which caused the game to be halted at the beginning of the second half with K’Ogalo leading 1-0.

Bullets refused to get back to the pitch citing security breach and both teams are still waiting for the FKF Caretaker Committee to deliver their ruling on the issue.

Gor Mahia Secretary Sam Ochola on Wednesday told Nation Sport that they will now be hosting their matches at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and Moi Stadium in Kisumu to tap on the huge fan base.

This weekend, K’Ogalo host four-time champions Ulinzi Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu as they aim to bounce back from last weekend's 1-1 draw against Bandari.

“The Sports Stadia Management wrote to us and wants us to sort out the damages then report those who caused the fracas as a condition before we are allowed to use Kasarani. They also stated that they must see to it that we are serious in ending the acts of hooliganism before we use their facilities again,” said Ochola.

According to Ochola, they are also contemplating shifting the Mashemeji Derby on May 8 to Bukhungu Stadium.

“In Nairobi, the fans who come to the stadium are few, much disorganised and want to watch our matches for free. Even in Thika they broke the gate. I can confirm our next home matches will be in Kisumu and Kakamega. We will work with our branches to help fans turn out in huge numbers which translates to good revenue,” added Ochola.