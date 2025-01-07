Sports CS Mvurya confident Kenya will host 2024 CHAN

With engineers burning the midnight oil to have venues ready, new Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, has assured that the country will host the delayed 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) next month.

Mvurya revealed that he held a virtual meeting on Monday with his counterparts from Uganda, Peter Ogwang, and Tanzania, Rwego Ngarambe, who are upbeat about hosting a good championship.

The 2024 Chan will take place from February 1 to 28 in the three East African nations.

“We are confident that the three countries will host CHAN without any challenges,” said Mvurya, who was speaking at Talanta Plaza upon taking over the docket from Kipchumba Murkomen.

Mvurya and Murkomen, who is moving to the Interior docket, spent the better part of morning touring the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) and the Nyayo National Stadium, which are currently under renovation ahead of CHAN.

They also toured Police Sacco Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex, which are earmarked as training venues.

The draw for the biennial championship, which will involve 19 teams, will be conducted on January 15 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Mvurya told his ministry’s officials and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) that they must put their radar and energies together to ensure that CHAN is not only hosted successfully, but the national football team, Harambee Stars is also well prepared.

“Hosting the event is not only an opportunity to profile our country, but also to show our prowess as the footballing giants,” said Mvurya, during the handover ceremony that was attended by Sports Principal Secretary, Peter Tum, Sports Administrative Secretary, Evans Achoki and FKF president, Hussein Mohamed.

Mvurya is happy that football has new leadership that has been bestowed with a big responsibility to ensure that the country regains its status as a footballing nation.

“I have no doubt that Hussein’s leadership is capable and has what it takes. The government will give them all the support to ensure that football gets back on its feet,” said Mvurya.

Murkomen said that there was pessimism around the facilities that will host CHAN, but thanked all those who have worked around the clock to have MISC and Nyayo in working condition.

“I want to thank the men and women who have worked tirelessly at the sports and defence ministries. The Kenya Defence Forces have been astute supervisors,” said Murkomen.