SportPesa plans 'big' Harambee Stars comeback

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (centre) hands over a donation of medical equipment worth Sh1.2 million to Dagoretti Health Officer Dr. Vicky Maiyo (left) and NMS Medical Deputy Director Musa Mohamed at Riruta Health Centre, Nairobi on May 20, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Karauri spoke to Nation Sport in Nairobi on Friday, at the sidelines of an event where SportPesa Foundation donated Sh1.2 million worth of equipment to the new maternity wing at Riruta health facility in Nairobi County
  • Harambee Stars have been pooled alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in the qualification matches for the 2022 Fifa World Cup
  • Karauri also says the betting firm is keen on supporting athletes who have struggled to make ends meet owing to the disruptive nature of the sports calendar

SportPesa is planning a 'big' comeback in the sports sector in the near future, with the troubled betting firm's Chief Executive Ronald Karauri reiterating his support in ensuring the men's national football team plays at next year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

