SportPesa bet on Gor Mahia again in Sh240m deal

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia on Friday unveiled a three-year sponsorship deal with gaming firm Sportpesa.

This came just a few days after mutually ending their previous sponsorship deal with another betting firm, Betafriq. The Betafriq deal was worth Sh229 million and was also suppose to run for three years.

SportPesa, who are making a return as the club's shirt sponsor since 2018, will give Gor Mahia Sh240 million over a three-year period.

Sportpesa CEO captain Ronald Karauri, who is also the Kasarani MP, his Molo counterpart Francis Kuria Kimani, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, CEO Raymond Oruo among a host of other officials graced the event.

In the new deal, Gor will be receiving Sh80 million per season, a big financial boost to the financially-crippled club.

"I'm happy that we are working together again having been your previous sponsors. The relationship we had before was a good one and I'm prepared to see into it that every aspect of this sponsorship is fulfilled," said Karauri.

"I can promise that this sponsorship will be a big one and will continue investing not only in football but other sports," he added.

The Kasarani MP also supported calls by Kenyan Premier League to boycott the league, insisting the Fifa suspension has to be lifted.

"We want to thank SportPesa for this good gesture and support to Gor Mahia. The financial status of many clubs in the league is bad and to find a sponsor who come through for you at such times is not easy. I look forward to a good relationship and promise that during this sponsorship the club will regain its lost glory," said Rachier.

Kimani promised to present bills in Parliament which will help in growth of sports in the country.

In 2015, SportPesa sponsored the Kenyan Premier League on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth Sh450 million before exiting in 2019.