Spitfire, Marafiki FC lose unbeaten streaks in FKF Eastern Region League

The Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) Eastern Region League leaders Spitfire lost their unbeaten streak after their 1-0 loss to the Green Berets on Saturday at ther Moi Air Base backyard.

Going into the match, Spitfire had maintained a high note so far in the league accumulating 20 points so far.

Berets are now on 13 points after four wins, one draw and three losses. Berets coach Amos Ndigwa attributed the win over the leaders to teamwork and sheer hardwork.

“We came into this match in the right frame of mind and we were able to approach the match and got the three points,” he said.

At Mwiki Stadium, the other unbeaten team Marafiki FC lost 4-0 to bottom placed Terror Squad on Sunday.

Terror Squad coach Vincent Okello said the win will boost the confidence of the players and fans.

“We started the season on a very low note with new and young players and it has taken some time for them to understand each other, but this win against a team that had no lost before and with many fans is a morale booster," he said.

Marafiki remain on 11 points, while Terror Squad are on five points. In Juja, rivals JKUAT and JYSA clashed in the local derby at the JKUAT grounds. After 90 minutes, the bragging rights belonged to JKUAT, who ran out 2-1 winners to move to 14 points, six ahead of their nemesis.

Defender Eugene Ikutwa gave JYSA the lead in the 44th minute and they carried it going into halftime.

JKUAT restored parity through the returning Lucas Mbakulo and they eventually had the last laugh as Clive Moiya struck the winner in the 80th minute.