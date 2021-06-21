Spitfire, Marafiki FC lose unbeaten streaks in FKF Eastern Region League

Tusker FC's Boniface Muchiri (left) tries to dribble past Marafiki FC's defender Muya Karaga during their Betway Cup Round of 32 match at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri on June 2, 2021. Tusker won 4-1. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • JYSA restored parity through the returning Lucas Mbakulo, but JKUAT had the last laugh as Clive Moiya struck the winner in the 80th minute.
  • At Dagorretti High, the Lions recorded a 3-2 win against the Thika All Stars boosting their tally to 16 points ahead of Thika’s five points.

The Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) Eastern Region League leaders Spitfire lost their unbeaten streak after their 1-0 loss to the Green Berets on Saturday at ther Moi Air Base backyard.

