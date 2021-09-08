Spitfire, Kahawa Garrisson to vie for 'Bora Cup'

Kahawa Garrison's Leshaan Mootian (left) vies for the ball with an Artillery Brigade player during their Bora Cup match at Lanet grounds on September 3.


  • DOD Waterworks won.the title in 2019 when the competition was last held.
  • The rivals play in the FKF Division Two Eastern Zone League where Kahawa FC is leading with 31 points, while Spitfire has 30 points and lie third.

Spitfire and Kahawa Garrisson will face off in the final of the Chief of Defence Forces ‘Bora Cup' on Friday at the Lanet grounds.

