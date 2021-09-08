Spitfire, Kahawa Garrisson to vie for 'Bora Cup'

Spitfire and Kahawa Garrisson will face off in the final of the Chief of Defence Forces ‘Bora Cup' on Friday at the Lanet grounds.

This is after they beat Armoured Brigade and Eighth Brigade (8Bde) in the semi finals of the tournament held on Wednesday at the same venue.

Spitfire beat Armoured Brigade 1-0 courtesy of a 61st minute goal from Harrison Besa in the closely-fought encounter.

Elsewhere, Kahawa Garrison beat 8Bde 2-1 in the other last four encounter. Leshaan Mootian and Henry Ndichu were on target for Garrison.

DOD Waterworks won the title in 2019 when the competition was last held.