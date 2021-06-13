Spitfire FC stay top in FKF Eastern Region Division Two

Uweza FC's Edward Mungai (left) tackles Rware FC’s Thomas Orao during their Football Kenya Federation Division Two Central Region match at Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri on March 7, 2021. The teams drew 0-0.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Marafiki coach James Kabuga praised his charges for making good use of home advantage and they now turn their attention to matches against Uweza FC at Kinunga Stadium before travelling to Mwiki grounds to face Terror Squad.
  • “My players were good and I thank the fans for the huge turn up and support to the team. What we need now is just to motivate the players and aim at topping of the table so that we can be promoted next season," he said.

The FKF Eastern Region Division Two leaders Spitfire FC maintained their lead after downing Mwiki FC 1-0 on Saturday at Moi Air Base.

