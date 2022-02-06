Spier starts Gor reign with win, AFC, Homeboyz held

Samuel Onyango

Gor Mahia striker Samuel Onyango (right) celebrates his goal Boniface Omondi during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Kasarani on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo Abdulrahman Sheriff  &  John Ashihundu

What you need to know:

  • At Mbaraki, goals from David Majak and Erick Zakayo in either half were enough to sink Bandari and pile more pressure on Rwandese coach Casa Mbung’o. 
  • At Nyayo Stadium, Robert Mudenyu's 13th minute goal gave Ingwe the lead, but Bidco’s John Nairuka equalised 12 minutes later to see both sides share spoils. 

New Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier's reign began with a win as the former champions edged out Posta Rangers 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Sunday.

