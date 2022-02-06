Spier starts Gor reign with win, AFC, Homeboyz held

New Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier's reign began with a win as the former champions edged out Posta Rangers 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Sunday.

At Bukhungu Stadium, league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz failed to open a five-point gap at the top after a 1-1 draw against relegation threatened Nzoia Sugar under new coach Salim Babu.

Defending champions Tusker beat Bandari 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Mbaraki grounds in Mombasa.

The brewers had won a hotly contested first leg 1-0 last week at Ruaraka grounds.

Former champions AFC were held to a 1-1 draw by Bidco United at the Nyayo National Stadium in another contest of the day.

At Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta, 2009 champions Sofapaka played out to a barren draw against Kenya Police.

At Kasarani, K’Ogalo’s midfielder Peter Lwasa gave his side an early lead in the ninth minute after receiving a through pass inside the box from Boniface Omondi.

Samuel Onyango made it 2-0 eight minutes into the second half from the spot kick after Vincent Wasambo handled the ball inside the box, before Cavin Odongo halved the deficit in the 83rd minute for the mailmen.

Congolese forward Sando Sando Yangayay then dimmed any chances for a comeback for the mailmen with a fine finish at the death to seal the points.

The win was sweet revenge for Gor Mahia who had on January 26 lost 3-0 to the mailmen at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

K’Ogalo moved fourth on the standing with 30 points from 17 matches courtesy of the win, while Rangers are still sixth on the log with 26 points having played the same number of matches.

Spier was elated by the win which gives his side motivation ahead of the Mashemeji Derby clash against arch-rivals AFC Leopards next weekend.

“I’m very happy we have got our revenge after losing in the first leg. We defended well and I’m happy for Sando Sando because I motivated him in the week and he has really played well. I'm taking one match at a time and the three points are vital to us ahead of the derby which you know is very crucial for us and our opponents," said Spier after the game.

At Bukhungu, defender Sylvester Owino gave the hosts the lead in the 36th minute with a powerful close range shot past Nzoia Sugar custodian Humprey Katasi.

However, Nzoia's lethal forward Levis Okello restored parity for the cane cutters in the 59th minute from a close range strike, and they survived a late onslaught from the leaders to pick a point.

Homeboyz still lead the league log on 33 points, three ahead of second placed Nairobi City Stars, while Nzoia Sugar remain 16th on 11 points with both sides having played 17 games.

At Mbaraki, goals from David Majak and Erick Zakayo in either half were enough to sink Bandari and pile more pressure on Rwandese coach Casa Mbung’o.

At Nyayo Stadium, Robert Mudenyu's 13th minute goal gave Ingwe the lead, but Bidco’s John Nairuka equalised 12 minutes later to see both sides share spoils.

