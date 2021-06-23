Spain put five past Slovakia to book Croatia showdown

Spain's players celebrate their team's fifth goal during their UEFA EURO 2020 Group E match against Slovakia at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on June 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In the other game in Group E, Viktor Claesson's injury-time winner secured Sweden top spot with a 3-2 win over Poland, for whom Robert Lewandowski netted twice.

Seville

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.