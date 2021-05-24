Spain leave Ramos out of Euro 2020 squad

This handout picture released by the Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) on May 24, 2021 shows Spain´s coach Luis Enrique announcing Spain’s squad list for the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament in Madrid.

Photo credit: Handout | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ramos has been an automatic starter when fit with a number of players, including Villarreal's Pau Torres, Real Sociedad's Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia of Manchester City, playing alongside him.
  • After an impressive start at City, Laporte suffered a knee injury in 2019 and has not been a regular under Pep Guardiola this season.

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Zamalek advance to BAL playoffs, Petro de Luanda dominate AS Sale 

  2. Spain leave Ramos out of Euro 2020 squad

  3. US-based Kenyan sprinter eyes national 400m hurdles record

  4. Nairobi Stima facing dark future in NSL

  5. Caf bans Gor Mahia duo for attacking match official

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.