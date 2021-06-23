Spain and Portugal risk early exits at Euro 2020, protests cloud Germany game

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (second left) takes part in an MD-1 training session at the Illovszky Rudolf Stadium in Budapeston June 22, 2021, on the eve of their Uefa Euro 2020 Group F match against France.

Photo credit: Attila Kibenedek | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Germany need a draw to reach the last 16 but defeat would see Hungary go through and possibly condemn Joachim Loew's side to another group-stage exit, just like at the 2018 World Cup.
  • That is unthinkable for the Germans, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 4-2 at the weekend to kickstart their campaign but could be without Thomas Mueller due to a knee injury.

Paris, France

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Legends of the Olympic Games - 1984 to 2016

  2. Legends of the Olympic Games - 1976 to 1988

  3. Here are Tokyo Olympics fan rules: No booze, no cheers, no autographs...

  4. Suns shock Clippers with last-gasp Ayton dunk in see-saw thriller

  5. US President Biden hails Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.