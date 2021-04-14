Southgate warns England stars to behave during Euros

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring his team's second goal

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on April 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Phil Noble | AFP 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • England boss Southgate was frustrated to have to deal with the fall-out from Manchester United defender Harry Maguire's arrest following a street scuffle while on holiday in Greece.
  • Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood broke coronavirus protocols while on England duty in Iceland and were subsequently sent home.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Ex-Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma finds new home

  2. Durant drops 31 as Nets thump Timberwolves

  3. Chelsea into Champions League semis for first time since 2014

  4. PSG show their mettle, overcome Bayern to book semis slot

  5. Southgate warns England stars to behave during Euros

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.