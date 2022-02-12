Southampton hold wasteful Man Utd

Che Adams beats David De Gea

Southampton's English midfielder Che Adams (left) scores the equalising goal past Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jadon Sancho's first Premier League goal at home rewarded a bright start from Ralf Rangnick's men
  • Ronaldo's longest goal drought for 12 years stretched into a sixth game despite having chances he would expect to bury
  • United conceded just two minutes into the second half at Burnley and were caught cold again at the start of the second period when Mohamed Elyounoussi played in Adams, who coolly slotted in off the far post

