Sorry no longer hardest word at Africa Cup of Nations

Social media has offered players at the Africa Cup of Nations an opportunity to apologise for errors at the tournament and try to appease disappointed and enraged fans.

Never before has any tournament seen as many mea culpas from players taking responsibility for their side’s elimination and who are hoping to mitigate any backlash.

The latest has come from Senegal centre back Moussa Niakhate, who was the only player not to convert his penalty in the shootout that saw hosts Cote d’Ivoire eliminate the holders in the last-16 on Monday.

"Sorry, I am aware that this missed penalty led to our elimination from this Cup of Nations,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“It shattered the dream of my teammates, the staff and millions of supporters of this national team. You don’t deserve this. This group had the quality and the objective of returning with the cup to Dakar,” he added.

“I am aware of this and I take responsibility for it. This is going to be hard for me to swallow and I know I will never forget. This feeling of guilt, no one will be able to take it away from me, not even my family or even this group (of players) despite their unfailing support.”

The Nottingham Forest defender’s post came not long after Morocco fullback Achraf Hakimi took to Instagram to apologise for missing a late penalty and the chance to equalise in Tuesday’s last-16 defeat to South Africa.

Sincere apologies

“Today is a very difficult and sad day for our elimination,” said the defender on Wednesday after a surprise 2-0 loss.

“I would like to apologise for the penalty, I took responsibility to help the team, but unfortunately it didn’t work.”

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar, who was injured for all but 13 minutes of his country’s campaign in the Cote d’Ivoire, still felt the need to try and quell discontent at home.

“My teammates and I gave everything, but it wasn’t enough. We offer our sincere apologies to the Cameroonian people whom we have disappointed. We look forward to seeing you at the next Indomitable Lions matches,” he wrote.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton was attacked by angry fans after they lost their first game and the players had to walk a gauntlet of abuse from their own media after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in Abidjan meant they were eliminated in the group phase.

Veteran forward Dede Ayew, whose new record of most Cup of Nations appearances went uncelebrated, made a video accepting the blame on behalf of the squad.

“As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch. For the playing body, we should have done better,” he said.

The Ghana Football Association also extended its sincerest apologies ahead of planned demonstrations outside their offices in Accra this weekend.

Football-loving nation

“We understand the disappointment and frustration that such results can bring to our passionate football-loving nation. Our team’s performance fell short of the high expectations we all share, and we take full responsibility for the disappointment,” a statement said.

